Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 0.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.79% to Rs 508.14 croreNet profit of Elecon Engineering Company declined 0.96% to Rs 87.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 88.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.79% to Rs 508.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 484.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales508.14484.90 5 OPM %22.1024.49 -PBDT123.67130.45 -5 PBT110.54117.17 -6 NP87.7288.57 -1
