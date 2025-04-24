Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 41.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.26% to Rs 797.57 croreNet profit of Elecon Engineering Company rose 41.32% to Rs 146.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.26% to Rs 797.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 564.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.74% to Rs 415.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 355.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.94% to Rs 2226.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1937.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales797.57564.62 41 2226.961937.42 15 OPM %24.4923.97 -24.3624.49 - PBDT211.30148.82 42 597.73516.30 16 PBT192.04136.24 41 536.97465.38 15 NP146.48103.65 41 415.10355.58 17
