Electronics Mart India jumps on new store launch in Andhra Pradesh

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Electronics Mart India surged 6.07% to close at Rs 126.75 after the company announced the commencement of operations of a new multi-brand store under the 'Bajaj Electronics' brand.

The store, spread across 5,000 square feet, opened on 16 August 2025 at Palasa in Andhra Pradesh.

Electronics Mart India is engaged in the business of sale of consumer electronics and durable products through a chain of retail stores located in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi NCR, Kerala and also through the online platform.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Electronics Mart India declined 71.89% to Rs 21.62 crore while net sales declined 9.72% to Rs 1739.39 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

 

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

