Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Electrosteel Castings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.88 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Electrosteel Castings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.88 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 4:54 PM IST

Sales decline 17.29% to Rs 1471.81 crore

Net loss of Electrosteel Castings reported to Rs 21.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 160.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 17.29% to Rs 1471.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1779.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1471.811779.58 -17 OPM %2.3214.32 -PBDT51.16249.48 -79 PBT6.56212.75 -97 NP-21.88160.15 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 4:54 PM IST

