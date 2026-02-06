Electrosteel Castings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.88 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.29% to Rs 1471.81 crore

Net loss of Electrosteel Castings reported to Rs 21.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 160.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 17.29% to Rs 1471.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1779.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1471.811779.582.3214.3251.16249.486.56212.75-21.88160.15

