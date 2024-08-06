Elin Electronics consolidated net profit rises 57.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.66% to Rs 293.58 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Elin Electronics rose 57.03% to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.66% to Rs 293.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 253.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.293.58253.834.513.8613.779.788.064.935.923.77