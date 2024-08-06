Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit declines 16.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.95% to Rs 125.98 croreNet profit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls declined 16.26% to Rs 17.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.95% to Rs 125.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 127.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales125.98127.19 -1 OPM %18.8123.70 -PBDT26.3630.85 -15 PBT23.5227.92 -16 NP17.8221.28 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content