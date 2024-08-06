Sanjivani Paranteral standalone net profit rises 10.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.68% to Rs 16.44 crore

Net profit of Sanjivani Paranteral rose 10.32% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.68% to Rs 16.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.16.4412.5814.1715.982.402.032.271.801.711.55