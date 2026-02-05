Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 16.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.69% to Rs 6.45 crore

Net profit of Elnet Technologies rose 16.44% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.69% to Rs 6.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6.455.8867.4466.166.756.266.295.825.034.32

