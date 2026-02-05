Godrej Properties consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 48.56% to Rs 498.36 crore

Net profit of Godrej Properties rose 20.00% to Rs 195.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 162.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 48.56% to Rs 498.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 968.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.498.36968.88-39.550.96307.36237.95275.79220.26195.16162.64

