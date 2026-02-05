Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit rises 514.90% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 5.74% to Rs 205157.37 croreNet profit of Indian Oil Corporation rose 514.90% to Rs 13006.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2115.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.74% to Rs 205157.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 194014.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales205157.37194014.49 6 OPM %11.093.90 -PBDT22284.336370.85 250 PBT17826.852086.80 754 NP13006.922115.29 515
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 5:06 PM IST