Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit rises 514.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Indian Oil Corporation rose 514.90% to Rs 13006.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2115.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.74% to Rs 205157.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 194014.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.205157.37194014.4911.093.9022284.336370.8517826.852086.8013006.922115.29

