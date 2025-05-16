Friday, May 16, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elpro International reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Elpro International reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 35.54% to Rs 39.47 crore

Net loss of Elpro International reported to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 22.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.54% to Rs 39.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.87% to Rs 37.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 86.23% to Rs 208.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 112.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales39.4729.12 36 208.89112.17 86 OPM %32.0736.02 -21.0239.31 - PBDT-2.2924.98 PL 44.7159.82 -25 PBT-4.9623.56 PL 36.2554.49 -33 NP-1.5222.23 PL 37.7846.57 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Abbott India standalone net profit rises 27.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Abbott India standalone net profit rises 27.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Next Mediaworks reports consolidated net profit of Rs 76.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Next Mediaworks reports consolidated net profit of Rs 76.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

NCC consolidated net profit rises 6.13% in the March 2025 quarter

NCC consolidated net profit rises 6.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Kanpur Plastipack consolidated net profit declines 7.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Kanpur Plastipack consolidated net profit declines 7.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Universal Autofoundry standalone net profit rises 36.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Universal Autofoundry standalone net profit rises 36.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckQ4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon