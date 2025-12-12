Emami Ltd spurts 1.05%, rises for third straight session

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 536.5, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.38% in last one year as compared to a 5.03% fall in NIFTY and a 4.33% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.
Emami Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 536.5, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 26014.15. The Sensex is at 85189.26, up 0.44%. Emami Ltd has added around 2.74% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54619.65, down 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.99 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 28.47 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
