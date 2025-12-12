Friday, December 12, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unicommerce launches GenAI-driven conversational chatbot - UniBot

Unicommerce launches GenAI-driven conversational chatbot - UniBot

Image

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Unicommerce eSolutions announced the launch of UniBot, a GenAI-driven conversational chatbot designed to streamline e-commerce operations for sellers and warehouse teams.

UniBot will provide a voice interface for executing tasks, retrieving insights, and managing cross functional operations - all simply by asking the chatbot. For instance, a sales leader may request UniBot to provide an overview of the week's marketplace sales performance, while a warehouse manager might instruct it to display today's pending orders and identify any delays that require immediate attention.

Built to reduce operational complexity and decision time, UniBot allows users to handle bulk orders with natural language commands. Staff can easily generate picklists, invoices, and labels, and generate analysis by sales channel, SKUs, warehouses, and turnaround time all without switching between multiple dashboards.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lupin Manufacturing Solutions partners with PolyPeptide Group AG

Lupin Manufacturing Solutions partners with PolyPeptide Group AG

India's gasoline demand continues to see roubust increase, says OPEC

India's gasoline demand continues to see roubust increase, says OPEC

GMR Power rises after board to mull Rs 1,200-cr preferential issue

GMR Power rises after board to mull Rs 1,200-cr preferential issue

Interarch Building bags domestic contract worth Rs 70 cr

Interarch Building bags domestic contract worth Rs 70 cr

Interarch Building hits record high after reporting strong Q2 performance

Interarch Building hits record high after reporting strong Q2 performance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOMaharashtra Lokyaukta ActDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon