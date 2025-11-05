Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 84.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.74% to Rs 1124.41 croreNet profit of Embassy Office Parks REIT declined 84.83% to Rs 232.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1530.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.74% to Rs 1124.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 997.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1124.41997.32 13 OPM %77.2162.93 -PBDT548.24383.65 43 PBT252.37105.72 139 NP232.181530.36 -85
