Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 110.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.39% to Rs 678.71 croreNet profit of Privi Speciality Chemicals rose 110.28% to Rs 93.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.39% to Rs 678.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 532.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales678.71532.79 27 OPM %26.8220.68 -PBDT160.6793.12 73 PBT125.0760.75 106 NP93.9144.66 110
