Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 110.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 110.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Sales rise 27.39% to Rs 678.71 crore

Net profit of Privi Speciality Chemicals rose 110.28% to Rs 93.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.39% to Rs 678.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 532.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales678.71532.79 27 OPM %26.8220.68 -PBDT160.6793.12 73 PBT125.0760.75 106 NP93.9144.66 110

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

