Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit rises 44.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.17% to Rs 51.58 croreNet profit of Sika Interplant Systems rose 44.43% to Rs 8.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 55.17% to Rs 51.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales51.5833.24 55 OPM %20.6320.70 -PBDT11.988.13 47 PBT11.737.88 49 NP8.946.19 44
