Kronox Lab Sciences jumps on debut

Shares of Kronox Lab Sciences were currently trading at Rs 160 at 10:27 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 17.65% as compared with the issue price of Rs 136.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 165 and a low of 156.80. On the BSE, over 2.73 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Kronox Lab Sciences was subscribed 118.22 times. The issue opened for bidding on 3 June 2024 and it closed on 5 June 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 129 to 136 per share.

The offer comprised an offer for sale of 95.70 lakh equity shares aggregating to Rs 130 crore.

Kronox Lab Sciences manufacture high purity speciality fine chemicals for diversified end user industries. It manufactures products compliant with reagents, pharmacopeia, and various food grade standards used in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, veterinary, food, biotech, chemical analysis and research, metallurgy, personal care and other specialty markets. The companys product groups include acetates, carbonates, chlorides, citrates, hypophosphates, nitrates, nitrites, phosphates, sulphates, and other ultra-pure fine chemicals.

The firm reported a net profit of Rs 15.47 crore and total income of Rs 67.69 crore for the nine months ended on 31 December 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The scrip was listed at Rs 165, exhibiting a premium of 21.32% to the issue price.