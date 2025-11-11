Emcure Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 25.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.38% to Rs 2269.82 croreNet profit of Emcure Pharmaceuticals rose 25.13% to Rs 243.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 194.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 2269.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2001.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2269.822001.98 13 OPM %20.9519.03 -PBDT446.06370.31 20 PBT341.42273.41 25 NP243.46194.57 25
