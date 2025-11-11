Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emcure Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 25.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Emcure Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 25.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Sales rise 13.38% to Rs 2269.82 crore

Net profit of Emcure Pharmaceuticals rose 25.13% to Rs 243.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 194.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 2269.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2001.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2269.822001.98 13 OPM %20.9519.03 -PBDT446.06370.31 20 PBT341.42273.41 25 NP243.46194.57 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Subex consolidated net profit rises 361.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Subex consolidated net profit rises 361.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Lloyds Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 6.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Lloyds Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 6.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit rises 48.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit rises 48.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Surya Roshni consolidated net profit rises 117.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Surya Roshni consolidated net profit rises 117.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Bosch consolidated net profit rises 3.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Bosch consolidated net profit rises 3.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon