Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit rises 48.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.24% to Rs 0.99 croreNet profit of Citadel Realty & Developers rose 48.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.24% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.990.89 11 OPM %92.9386.52 -PBDT0.530.35 51 PBT0.530.35 51 NP0.370.25 48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content