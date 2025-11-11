Subex consolidated net profit rises 361.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.08% to Rs 68.91 croreNet profit of Subex rose 361.29% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.08% to Rs 68.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 74.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales68.9174.16 -7 OPM %9.112.55 -PBDT6.982.50 179 PBT4.22-1.23 LP NP2.860.62 361
