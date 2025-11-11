Bosch consolidated net profit rises 3.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.11% to Rs 4794.80 croreNet profit of Bosch rose 3.32% to Rs 554.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 536.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.11% to Rs 4794.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4394.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4794.804394.30 9 OPM %12.8712.76 -PBDT822.70767.20 7 PBT730.20677.20 8 NP554.50536.70 3
