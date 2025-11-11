Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bosch consolidated net profit rises 3.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Bosch consolidated net profit rises 3.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Sales rise 9.11% to Rs 4794.80 crore

Net profit of Bosch rose 3.32% to Rs 554.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 536.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.11% to Rs 4794.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4394.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4794.804394.30 9 OPM %12.8712.76 -PBDT822.70767.20 7 PBT730.20677.20 8 NP554.50536.70 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

