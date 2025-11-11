Lloyds Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 6.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.47% to Rs 406.57 croreNet profit of Lloyds Enterprises rose 6.30% to Rs 23.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.47% to Rs 406.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 385.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales406.57385.48 5 OPM %5.837.56 -PBDT59.4748.81 22 PBT53.5346.45 15 NP23.4622.07 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content