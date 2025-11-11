Surya Roshni consolidated net profit rises 117.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.69% to Rs 1845.16 croreNet profit of Surya Roshni rose 117.18% to Rs 74.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.69% to Rs 1845.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1528.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1845.161528.89 21 OPM %6.414.99 -PBDT131.7076.86 71 PBT99.6245.96 117 NP74.1934.16 117
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content