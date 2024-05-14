Emmbi Industries standalone net profit rises 162.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.65% to Rs 105.85 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 20.31% to Rs 9.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.71% to Rs 377.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 371.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Emmbi Industries rose 162.21% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.65% to Rs 105.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 100.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.105.85100.19377.43371.089.209.039.8910.105.444.9720.6021.892.772.529.8111.994.511.729.958.27