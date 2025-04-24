Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net loss of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.77% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.100.08 25 0.610.56 9 OPM %-330.00-487.50 --155.74-192.86 - PBDT0.280.09 211 1.060.91 16 PBT0.260.07 271 0.960.81 19 NP-0.070.27 PL 0.320.65 -51

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

