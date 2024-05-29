Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.08 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 45.10% to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition rose 85.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.080.320.561.02-487.50-46.88-192.86-68.630.090.270.911.050.070.250.810.960.370.200.750.50