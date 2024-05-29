Business Standard
Emmessar Biotech &amp; Nutrition standalone net profit rises 85.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.08 crore
Net profit of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition rose 85.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 45.10% to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.32 -75 0.561.02 -45 OPM %-487.50-46.88 --192.86-68.63 - PBDT0.090.27 -67 0.911.05 -13 PBT0.070.25 -72 0.810.96 -16 NP0.370.20 85 0.750.50 50
First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

