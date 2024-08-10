S P Apparels consolidated net profit rises 20.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.93% to Rs 245.31 crore

Net profit of S P Apparels rose 20.40% to Rs 18.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.93% to Rs 245.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 247.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.245.31247.6213.4514.5330.4034.2720.6024.9018.0615.00