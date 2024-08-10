Business Standard
PPAP Automotive reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales rise 5.35% to Rs 122.68 crore
Net profit of PPAP Automotive reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.35% to Rs 122.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 116.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales122.68116.45 5 OPM %9.635.38 -PBDT8.724.21 107 PBT0.10-4.01 LP NP0.10-2.75 LP
First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

