Rolcon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 142.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.09% to Rs 14.48 croreNet profit of Rolcon Engineering Company rose 142.86% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.09% to Rs 14.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14.4814.64 -1 OPM %15.126.42 -PBDT2.401.20 100 PBT2.050.90 128 NP1.700.70 143
