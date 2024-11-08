Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rolcon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 142.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Rolcon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 142.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

Sales decline 1.09% to Rs 14.48 crore

Net profit of Rolcon Engineering Company rose 142.86% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.09% to Rs 14.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14.4814.64 -1 OPM %15.126.42 -PBDT2.401.20 100 PBT2.050.90 128 NP1.700.70 143

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

