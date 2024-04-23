Energy shares slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 42.35 points or 0.35% at 12175.58 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 5.33%), IRM Energy Ltd (down 3.03%),Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.58%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.37%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.23%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.11%), Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 1.01%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.87%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.52%), and Deep Industries Ltd (down 0.5%).

On the other hand, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 5%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 4.52%), and Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (up 2.66%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 187.56 or 0.25% at 73836.18.

The Nifty 50 index was up 53.25 points or 0.24% at 22389.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 440.14 points or 0.96% at 46448.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 99.57 points or 0.73% at 13796.32.

On BSE,2369 shares were trading in green, 1384 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

