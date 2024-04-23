Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Energy shares slide

Image

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 42.35 points or 0.35% at 12175.58 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 5.33%), IRM Energy Ltd (down 3.03%),Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.58%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.37%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.23%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.11%), Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 1.01%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.87%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.52%), and Deep Industries Ltd (down 0.5%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 5%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 4.52%), and Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (up 2.66%) moved up.
At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 187.56 or 0.25% at 73836.18.
The Nifty 50 index was up 53.25 points or 0.24% at 22389.65.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 440.14 points or 0.96% at 46448.34.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 99.57 points or 0.73% at 13796.32.
On BSE,2369 shares were trading in green, 1384 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTraffic Advisory in Delhi Hanuman JayantiSBI Surya Ghar SchemeIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon