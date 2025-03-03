Monday, March 03, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Energy index decreasing 144.77 points or 1.46% at 9741.81 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, IRM Energy Ltd (down 4.88%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 4.44%),Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd (down 4.35%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 4.3%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 3.56%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (down 3.38%), Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 3.13%), Coal India Ltd (down 2.91%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 2.86%), and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 2.54%).

On the other hand, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 5.16%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.81%), and Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 1.76%) turned up.

 

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 519.72 or 1.21% at 42563.18.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 17.2 points or 0.13% at 13396.96.

No Other Land

Creators of 'No Other Land' urge to end Gaza's ethnic cleansing at Oscars

ipo market listing share market

Upcoming IPO: Pranav Constructions files DRHP with Sebi; details here

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex off day's low, down 25pts; Nifty flat at 22,140; Metal, IT lead

PWC

PwC India launches programme to mentor 15 startups in blockchain, AI

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

LIVE news: Delhi Budget session from March 24-26, says CM Rekha Gupta

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.6 points or 0.03% at 22119.1.

The BSE Sensex index was down 66.31 points or 0.09% at 73131.79.

On BSE,1031 shares were trading in green, 2994 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

India to become third-largest economy in 2 years: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Barometers trade near flatline; European mrkt open higher

Hyundai Motor sells 58,727 auto units in February'23; records export growth of nearly 7%

Welspun Corp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

PVR Inox Ltd drops for fifth straight session

