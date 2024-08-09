Engineers India consolidated net profit declines 34.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.76% to Rs 623.83 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Engineers India declined 34.07% to Rs 91.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 138.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 23.76% to Rs 623.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 818.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.623.83818.278.188.6889.11163.5879.26156.0591.60138.93