Engineers India consolidated net profit declines 34.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.76% to Rs 623.83 croreNet profit of Engineers India declined 34.07% to Rs 91.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 138.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 23.76% to Rs 623.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 818.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales623.83818.27 -24 OPM %8.188.68 -PBDT89.11163.58 -46 PBT79.26156.05 -49 NP91.60138.93 -34
