Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.89% to Rs 2.45 croreNet profit of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency remain constant at Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.89% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.452.01 22 OPM %23.2720.40 -PBDT1.451.48 -2 PBT1.421.43 -1 NP0.950.95 0
