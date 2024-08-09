Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.89% to Rs 2.45 crore

Net profit of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency remain constant at Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.89% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.452.0123.2720.401.451.481.421.430.950.95