Jay Shree Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.99 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Net loss of Jay Shree Tea & Industries reported to Rs 8.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 16.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.48% to Rs 162.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 179.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.162.72179.761.26-4.47-3.1521.84-8.9916.32-8.9916.32