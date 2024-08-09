Polychem consolidated net profit declines 5.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.58% to Rs 12.94 croreNet profit of Polychem declined 5.63% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.58% to Rs 12.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.9413.42 -4 OPM %16.4614.90 -PBDT2.642.49 6 PBT2.422.25 8 NP1.511.60 -6
