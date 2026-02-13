Friday, February 13, 2026 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CMS Info Systems slips after recording over 38% YoY fall in Q3 PAT

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

CMS Info Systems fell 1.32% to Rs 310.50 after the company reported 38.4% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 57.40 crore even as net sales rose by 6.3% to Rs 618.22 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

On the segmental front, Cash Management Services revenue was Rs 384.27 crore, Managed Services revenue was Rs 270.09 crore and Card Services revenue was Rs 24.91 crore in the December25 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 77.03 crore, down by 38.6% from Rs 125.42 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

The company said that it has bagged a 10-year contract from SBI worth Rs 1,000 crore. This would translate into incremental revenues of Rs 500 crore.

 

The ICICI Bank and India Post deals are nearing full execution. The companys HAWKAI enterprise solution is now live at a leading PSU bank, deploying 16 advanced AI use cases for the entity.

The company has signed term sheet for business transfer agreement with a leading managed services provider and the estimated deal value of the same is expected to be around Rs 100-125 crore.

The board of CMS Info Systems has approved an interim dividend of Rs 2.75 apiece for the financial year 2025-26.

Rajiv Kaul, executive VC & CEO, said: FY26 has been an intensely volatile year following a strong growth CAGR of 18% between FY22 and FY25.

Wage inflation, industry-related issues, and macro events have affected revenue growth in the last two quarters and significantly impacted margins. We have made one-time investments in new delivery models to increase network productivity and drive profitable growth.

With high-quality, long-duration, large order wins at SBI and ICICI of over Rs 1500 crore, we feel confident that we have bottomed out with Q3 and are well-positioned to see strong QoQ gains to reach our FY27 revenue goal of Rs 2,800 crore.

CMS Info Systems is Indias leading business services company providing logistics and technology solutions to banks, financial institutions, organized retail, and e-commerce companies with a presence across cash logistics, managed services, and technology solutions.

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

