Enkei Wheels India reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 25.71% to Rs 245.38 croreNet profit of Enkei Wheels India reported to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.71% to Rs 245.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 195.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 92.86% to Rs 5.13 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.06% to Rs 971.63 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 844.46 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Dec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales245.38195.20 26 971.63844.46 15 OPM %10.014.02 -9.027.26 - PBDT24.729.46 161 69.0453.10 30 PBT9.85-3.70 LP 11.302.23 407 NP4.21-2.97 LP 5.132.66 93
First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST