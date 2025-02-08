Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Entertainment Network (India) consolidated net profit declines 61.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Entertainment Network (India) consolidated net profit declines 61.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 3.21% to Rs 157.13 crore

Net profit of Entertainment Network (India) declined 61.74% to Rs 9.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.21% to Rs 157.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 152.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales157.13152.25 3 OPM %19.3930.09 -PBDT33.6247.86 -30 PBT12.3127.97 -56 NP9.1423.89 -62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 84.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 84.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Quint Digital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.13 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Quint Digital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.13 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Inox India consolidated net profit rises 20.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Inox India consolidated net profit rises 20.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Pritish Nandy Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Pritish Nandy Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit rises 134.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit rises 134.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEPatparganj Assembly resultRohini Assembly results 2025Market TodayStocks to Watch todayGold-Silver Price TodayKalkaji Assembly result 2025Latest News LIVEGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon