Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Enviro Infra Engineers JV wins project of Rs 395 cr

Enviro Infra Engineers JV wins project of Rs 395 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

From Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation

Enviro Infra Engineers lead joint venture with AltoraPro Infrastructure has received a letter of intent from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation for Panchganga River Pollution control measures - Upgradation of CETPs with ZLD in Co-Op Industrial estates of Ichalkaranji, Hatkanangale & Yadrav in Kolhapur District. The project is valued at Rs 395.50 crore and is expected to be completed in 24 months.

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

