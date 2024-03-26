Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

EPFO adds 16.02 lakh net members in January

Image

Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
EPFO added a net 16.02 lakh subscribers in January 2024, according to payroll data. The data indicates that around 8.08 lakh new members have enrolled during January, 2024. A noticeable aspect of the data is the dominance of the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 56.41% of the total new members added in January 2024 indicating the majority of individuals joining the organized workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers. The payroll data highlights that approximately 12.17 lakh members exited and subsequently rejoined EPFO. These members switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under the ambit of EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement thus, safeguarding long-term financial well-being and extending their social security protection.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ambit Finvest Pvt standalone net profit rises 135.91% in the December 2023 quarter

Now plan Early Retirement and Fikar-Free Future with Tata AIA's Fortune Guarantee Retirement Readiness Plan

Provident Launches Deansgate: Manchester Townhouse-Style Residences in Bengaluru

Provident Housing releases ESG report highlighting commitment to sustainable construction

Vedaanta Senior Living Launches Premium Retirement Villa Community in North Bangalore

Pound Speculative Net Long Position Come Off 17 Year High

Volumes spurt at Mankind Pharma Ltd counter

JSW Energy arm inks pact to acquire Reliance Power's wind project for Rs 132 cr

US Dollar Net Speculative Long Position Falls Notably

Nifty below 22,050; media shares decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesIndia GDP Growth ForecastCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon