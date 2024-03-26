Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

JSW Energy arm inks pact to acquire Reliance Power's wind project for Rs 132 cr

Image

Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
JSW Energy said that its step-down subsidiary, JSW Renewable Energy (Coated) has signed a business transfer agreement with Reliance Power to acquire a 45 MW wind project in Maharashtra for Rs 132 crore.
In an exchange filing, the company added, JSW Renewable Energy (Coated), a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Neo Energy and a step down subsidiary of the company, has signed a business transfer agreement with Reliance Power for the purchase of the 45 MW Vashpet wind project (business undertaking) as a going concern on a slump sale basis.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The capacity consists of wind power project located at Jath, Sangli in Maharashtra. The said project is engaged in generation of power using renewable sources of energy, said the firm.
The purchase consideration for the transaction is Rs 132 crore adjusted for the net working capital as on the closing date.
The transaction envisages long stop date of 60 days and is contingent upon fulfilment of the conditions precedent set out in the business transfer agreement, it added.
The company has set a target to reach 20 gigawatt (GW) capacity before FY 2030 and to become carbon neutral company by FY 2050. The transaction would help the firm in achieving its renewable-led capacity growth target of 20 GW before FY 2030.
JSW Energy is primarily engaged in the business of generation of power with principal places located at Vijayanagar (Karnataka), Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh) and Salboni (West Bengal).
The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 28.79% to Rs 231.33 crore on 13.10% rise in net sales to Rs 2542.77 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.
The scrip fell 0.31% to trade at Rs 513.65 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Volumes spurt at Mankind Pharma Ltd counter

US Dollar Net Speculative Long Position Falls Notably

Nifty below 22,050; media shares decline

Lupin to sale trade generics biz to subsidiary on slump sale basis

India's Forex Reserves Rise $6.4 Billion To $642.5 Billion

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon