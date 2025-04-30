TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 52.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.11% to Rs 1671.46 croreNet profit of TVS Credit Services rose 52.29% to Rs 226.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.11% to Rs 1671.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1517.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.15% to Rs 768.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 572.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.15% to Rs 6627.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5705.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1671.461517.95 10 6627.195705.60 16 OPM %47.8942.71 -44.2442.74 - PBDT319.10203.24 57 1072.73790.27 36 PBT301.62196.18 54 1026.53762.88 35 NP226.15148.50 52 768.07572.56 34
