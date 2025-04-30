Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 52.29% in the March 2025 quarter

TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 52.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Sales rise 10.11% to Rs 1671.46 crore

Net profit of TVS Credit Services rose 52.29% to Rs 226.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.11% to Rs 1671.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1517.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.15% to Rs 768.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 572.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.15% to Rs 6627.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5705.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1671.461517.95 10 6627.195705.60 16 OPM %47.8942.71 -44.2442.74 - PBDT319.10203.24 57 1072.73790.27 36 PBT301.62196.18 54 1026.53762.88 35 NP226.15148.50 52 768.07572.56 34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 16.06% in the March 2025 quarter

CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 16.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit rises 839.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit rises 839.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Exide Industries consolidated net profit rises 1.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Exide Industries consolidated net profit rises 1.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit rises 52.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit rises 52.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Vikas Telecom Pvt standalone net profit rises 306.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Vikas Telecom Pvt standalone net profit rises 306.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Pakistan Military ComparisonAlok JoshiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon