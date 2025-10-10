Friday, October 10, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capacite Infraprojects wins order of Rs 542 cr from IIT Bombay

Capacite Infraprojects wins order of Rs 542 cr from IIT Bombay

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Capacite Infraprojects has secured an order with a total contract value of Rs 542.37 crore excluding taxes from IIT Bombay.

The scope of project includes construction of Fast Track Buildings including Design Drawing, Finishing Works, Water Supply & Sanitary installations, Internal & External Electrical Installation, LAN, WIFI, CCTV, Fire-fighting system, Automatic Fire Alarm & PA System, Solar PV System, Telephone data system, Lifts, HVAC, Substation Equipment, DG set, Underground water tank and External Development, Landscaping Works in EPC Mode (Design and Build Basis) at IIT Bombay, Powai, Mumbai.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 127.12 cr

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 127.12 cr

Ideaforge Technology allots 4,669 equity shares under ESOP

Ideaforge Technology allots 4,669 equity shares under ESOP

Emcure Pharmaceuticals' Kadu unit clears USFDA inspection

Emcure Pharmaceuticals' Kadu unit clears USFDA inspection

NTPC Green Energy gains as arm signs MoU with Gujarat Govt for 15 GW renewable projects

NTPC Green Energy gains as arm signs MoU with Gujarat Govt for 15 GW renewable projects

Volumes spurt at Tata Communications Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Tata Communications Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon