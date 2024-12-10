Eraaya Lifespaces allots 2.09 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Eraaya Lifespaces has allotted 2,09,630 equity shares pursuance to stock split (1 equity share of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of Re 1 each) and on conversion of Secured Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds Due 2031 (FCCBs).
With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 18,92,94,160 divided into 18,92,94,160 fully paid-up equity shares of Re. 1/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content