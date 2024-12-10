Business Standard
Eraaya Lifespaces allots 2.09 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Eraaya Lifespaces has allotted 2,09,630 equity shares pursuance to stock split (1 equity share of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of Re 1 each) and on conversion of Secured Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds Due 2031 (FCCBs).

With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 18,92,94,160 divided into 18,92,94,160 fully paid-up equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

