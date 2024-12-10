Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pennar Inds gains after board to mull business expansion

Pennar Inds gains after board to mull business expansion

Image

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Pennar Industries jumped 2.28% to Rs 223.90 after the company's board will meet on 12 December 2024 to consider entering into a joint venture to expand the business.

The board will also consider any other matter with the permission of chair with the consent of atleast one independent director.

Pennar Industries is engaged in the manufacture of steel products, including cold rolled steel strips (CRSS) and cold formed metal profiles. It operates with 13 manufacturing plants, 5 engineering offices and 42 sales offices in India, the US and Europe.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 19.2% to Rs 26.85 crore despite 8.2% decline in net sales to Rs 747.61 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 50 pts to 81,450; Nifty lower at 24,600; Smallcaps gain

Supreme Court, SC

Centre, Karnataka govt should resolve issue related to drought aid: SC

Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione, accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO, finds support online

IT industry, IT companies, IT sector

Nifty IT index hits record high on December 10: Here's what drove the rally

Protest, Parliament Protest

Oppn MPs protest on Adani issue in Parliament premises with black 'jholas'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon