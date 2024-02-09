ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Trigyn Technologies Ltd, Kanpur Plastipack Ltd, OnMobile Global Ltd and Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 February 2024.

Trigyn Technologies Ltd, Kanpur Plastipack Ltd, OnMobile Global Ltd and Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 February 2024.

ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd tumbled 14.35% to Rs 67.05 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 22.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Trigyn Technologies Ltd lost 14.10% to Rs 134. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55896 shares in the past one month.

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd crashed 11.77% to Rs 113.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44017 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20500 shares in the past one month.

OnMobile Global Ltd fell 11.35% to Rs 96.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd plummeted 9.99% to Rs 492.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 98288 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23775 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News