Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota records 19% decline in sales of construction equipment

Escorts Kubota records 19% decline in sales of construction equipment

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Due to monsoon disruptions, project delays, and rising costs

Escorts Kubota Limited Construction Equipment Business Division in September 2025 sold 413 machines as against 510 machines sold in September 2024, recording a decline of 19%.

The CE industry has faced recent challenges from monsoon disruptions, project delays, and rising costs. With the festive season underway, early signs of recovery are visible. Backed by the government's infrastructure push, the sector is poised for a rebound in the latter half of fiscal year.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

