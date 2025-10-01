Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI to allow INR lending to non-residents in Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka to boost cross-border trade

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

RBI, in its Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies stated that in order to promote the settlement of cross border transactions in INR and local currencies, the Reserve Bank of India has been progressively liberalising regulations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act. To take this initiative further, it is essential that INR liquidity is made available and accessible to residents of other countries. As a calibrated step in this direction, RBI has decided that AD banks in India and their overseas branches may be permitted to lend in INR to persons resident in Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, including a bank in these jurisdictions, to facilitate cross border trade transactions.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Hi-Tech Pipes rises after clocking sales volume of 1.25 lakh MT in Q2 FY26

RBI issues revised liquidity management framework; retains call rate as the operating target of the monetary policy

RBI appoints executive director Shirish Chandra Murmu as Deputy Guv

Bank credit growth to industry slows to 6.5% in August: RBI

Yen extends gains on dollar weakness, US shutdown fears

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

