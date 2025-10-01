Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSE SME Gurunanak Agriculture India harvests a weak debut

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Gurunanak Agriculture India was trading at Rs 57 on the NSE, a discount of 24% compared with the issue price of Rs 75.

The scrip was listed at Rs 60, a discount of 20% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 60 and a low of Rs 57. About 11,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Gurunanak Agriculture India's IPO was subscribed 1.68 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 September 2025 and it closed on 26 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 75 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 43, 38,40,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 68% from 99.99% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure towards setting up harvester manufacturing unit, working capital requirements, issue related expenses and for general corporate purposes.

Guru Nanak Agriculture India is a leading manufacturer of agricultural machinery, specializing in threshers, harvesters, reapers, and rotavators. Their product range includes Paddy thresher, groundnut thresher, wheat thresher, maize thresher, multi-crop thresher, as well as harvesters, reapers, and rotavators. The companys manufacturing unit is located in Durg District, Chhattisgarh. As of 31 August 2025, the company had a total of 45 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 43.85 crore and net profit of Rs 6.06 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

