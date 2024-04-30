Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 8.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.29% to Rs 863.41 croreNet profit of Gravita India rose 8.10% to Rs 68.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.29% to Rs 863.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 748.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.94% to Rs 239.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 201.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.86% to Rs 3160.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2800.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
